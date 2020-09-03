SA passes 630,000 Covid-19 cases

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 2,336 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 630,595.

He also confirmed 126 deaths in the past 24 hours.

“Regrettably, we report 126 more Covid-19 related deaths: 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, 49 from Gauteng, 29 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from the Free State, 16 from the Western Cape, and five from the Northern Cape,” said Mkhize.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 14,389.”

There have also been 553,456 recoveries to date, a recovery rate of 87%.

The figures are based on a total of 3,726,721 tests, of which 21,313 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.

