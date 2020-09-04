Night vision cameras on NEX should reduce accidents

Speed was a factor in many road fatalities.“ This is also the case where [motorists are] intoxicated. Speed cameras act as a deterrent and mitigate against some of these factors, particularly speeding.”

In Gonubie main road, one of the busiest motorways in the city, more than 18,000 vehicles were recorded travelling over the permitted speed during the past financial year.

He said the collision rate in Gonubie had dropped as a result of the cameras.

BCM had placed its cameras in areas with the highest number of collisions, he added.

Ngwenya said legal permission was sought before the cameras were installed.

“The municipality chooses areas with the highest number of collisions to install speed cameras based on scientific studies and through these studies, a traffic safety plan is developed,” he said. This safety plan is reviewed after five years.

Motorists can check fines via the “Check my fine” website or visit the Braelynn traffic department, room 25.

By Soyiso Maliti – TimesLIVE