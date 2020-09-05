No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined

Motor vehicle owners who did not renew licences which expired during the lockdown will “face the consequences”.

All motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired between March 26 and May 31 were deemed to be valid and a further grace period was granted, which ended on Monday.

“Those who did not renew will face the necessary consequences. If it is a fine that’s due then it will be a fine. It depends on the transgression and the type of licence that is due. If it’s a vehicle impounding, it will be that. Whatever the consequences as per the law, it will kick in,” said transport ministerial spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine on Friday.

She told TimesLIVE that there was a misconception that there would be a 21-day grace period after August 31.

“That’s where the confusion came in. Usually, when your licence expires, you get a 21-day grace period. A lot of people were of the view that the same would happen now but the 21-day grace period was already factored into the extension. There are no additional days,” she said.