‘6 pack for what?!’ – Cassper is embracing the ‘dad bod’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest told fans that he is feasting to his heart’s content and not even the fear of getting a dad bod can stop him.
A study by Northwestern University in Illinois, US, published in the American Journal of Men’s Health concluded that men do gain weight when they become dads.
And hitmaker Cassper has fully embraced this “dad-bod” lifestyle.
The star opened up about gorging and indulging in food, attributing his eating habits to his impending fatherhood.
“I’m outchea eating like a pig and my excuse is that I’m a father now and no-one is going to tell me anything! 6 pack ya eng? For eng? For what?” said Cassper.
I’m ouchea eating like a pig and my excuse is that I’m a father now and no one is going to tell me anything!!!! Hahaha Ke Letaima nou!!!! 6 pack ya eng ? For Eng? For what ? New album fropping in 12 days: https://t.co/roIjILtgdo
— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 30, 2020
Cassper has shown us these past few months how excited he is to be a father: An album dedicated to his child, a lavish baby shower for baby mama Thobeka Majozi and these itty bitty sneakers for his boy? The man is ready for fatherhood.
Though the musician has been publicly boasting about his son, the details of Thobeka’s pregnancy have been kept private.
Cassper recently opened up about why the couple choose to stay largely mum about the pregnancy.
“If you love it, protect it. Keep it away from people. People are very miserable and they hate seeing other people happy with what they have. It’s not about money or fame. People just hate to see you happy and content with what you have so they project their insecurities on you,” said Cassper.
By Deepika Naidoo – TSHISALIVE