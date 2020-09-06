Call to obey curfew and related lockdown regulations

Police in the Chris Hani district are appealing to residents to obey the nationwide curfew and stay at home between 10pm and 4am.

The curfew was one of the restrictions that remained in force when the country recently moved down to alert level 2 of the nationwide lockdown.

Police spokesperson, Capt Namhla Mdleleni says: “Only people who have permits are allowed to move around at night.” Mdleleni especially calls on tavern and shebeen owners and their patrons to abide by the regulations.

“The sensible thing would be for tavern owners to start closing from 9.30pm so that by 10pm all customers have left,” she says.

Since the lifting of the alcohol ban two weeks ago, there has been a spike in the incidence of reckless and criminal behaviour, keeping law enforcement officers busy.