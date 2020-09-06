Call to register for census trial

South Africans are being encouraged to register for the trial of the very first digital census which will be held by the country next year.

Last week, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) visited Chris Hani District Municipality towns, including Komani, hosting a road show to inform people on how to register for the new digital census.

Stats SA Chris Hani district manager, Lulama Sondlo, said the loud hailer-driven campaign was to “intensify publicity” for the upcoming census.

“Stats SA will have a trial for the first-ever digital census to be conducted by the country. The trial is scheduled for August 10 to September 6 in selected areas around the country. It will test online and telephonic data collection to prepare for remote data collection in the upcoming 2021 census.

“Participating in the census 2021 trial requires respondents to register through a platform that is available on Stats SA’s online and social media platforms. Respondents may also contact Stats SA via our toll-free number 0800 110 248 for further assistance.

“A census provides small area data on demographics, socio-economic and living conditions of the population. It assists with forming the basis for active community participation in reviewing access to public services, among other issues. Data collected through a census is used by the government and different sectors of society for policy-formulation, decision making and planning. Stats SA derives its mandate from the Statistics Act No. 6 of 1999 to collect data for statistical purposes and to conduct a census.

“The Act makes it mandatory for respondents to provide data when required. Data collected by Stats SA is only used for statistical purposes and may not be shared with the state or any organs of the state and it remains confidential. It is for that reason that we urge people in the region, particularly from Enoch Mgijima and Intsika Yethu local municipalities, to register for this trial,” said Sondlo.