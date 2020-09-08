Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni ‘ran Eskom’ from Jacob Zuma’s house

The state capture inquiry on Tuesday heard how controversial former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni knew intimate details about the inner workings of Eskom, and suggested solutions to fix the power utility despite not being in its employ.

This emerged during the testimony of former Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi.

Tsotsi said on March 7 2015, he received a call from Myeni, who said then president Jacob Zuma wanted to meet him the next day in Durban.

Tsotsi claimed to have asked Myeni what the meeting was about, but Myeni insisted he would find out there.

After arriving in Durban Tsotsi proceeded to Zuma’s official state house and was welcomed by Myeni, her son Thalente and Nick Linnel, a consultant who had worked for Myeni at SAA.

Tsotsi testified that Myeni briefed him about the purpose of the meeting.

“She [Myeni] made a statement to the effect that there is concern about the performance, technical and commercial, of Eskom, and said there needs to be an inquiry into the problems at Eskom,” said Tsotsi.