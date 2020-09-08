Three new GBV bills to ‘restore’ women’s confidence in SA justice: what you need to know

Provisions of the domestic violence act

The act has been tightened due to the unacceptably high levels of intimate partner violence in SA, said Ramaphosa.

It will now cover people in engagements, dating, in customary relationships and actual or perceived romantic, intimate or sexual relationships of any duration.

The bill also extends the definition of “domestic violence” to include the protection of older people against abuse by family members.

Complainants will be able to apply for a protection order online, and an integrated repository of protection orders will be established.

Ramaphosa said the departments of social development, basic education, higher education and health will provide certain services to survivors where needed, and refer them for sheltering and medical care.

“The circumstances under which a prosecutor can refuse to institute a prosecution when offences have been committed under the amended act, or to withdraw charges when it involves the infliction of bodily harm or where a weapon was used to threaten a complainant, have been limited.

“In perhaps the most groundbreaking proposed amendment to the act, if someone has knowledge, reasonable belief or suspicion that an act of domestic violence has been committed against a child, a person with disability or an older person and fails to report it to a social worker or police officer, they can be fined and even imprisoned,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said failure by police officers to comply with their obligations under the act will be regarded as misconduct and must be reported to the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service.

TimesLIVE