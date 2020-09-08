SAHRC intervenes in Clicks hair row

The SA Human Rights Commission wants to meet Clicks officials to get a better understanding into the health and beauty retailer’s publication of an advertisement on its website that appeared to demean African hair.

The advertisement, which ran on its website last week, showed a black woman’s hair and described it as being “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” against that of a white woman’s hair, which is described as “colour-treated, fine, flat and normal”. The advert caused huge outrage with the EFF on Monday taking action against Clicks by shutting down several of its branches across the country.