‘The sooner we can get to level 1 lockdown the better’: Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19

South Africa has dropped down from fifth spot to seventh spot on the Worldometers when it comes to countries with the most Covid-19 infections. Colombia has overtaken it with more cases.

By Monday, South Africa had recorded 639,362 Covid-19 infections and 15,004 deaths.

“It would have been logical that from level 3 to level 2, there would have been an increase in numbers, it didn’t happen. We don’t conclude because we have seen what happened in other countries where there was a lull for a few weeks before a resurgence,” said Mkhize.

“The sooner we can get to level 1 the better, the sooner we have a normal economy the better, it is better for the country. We are hoping South Africans will understand that to get there, we have to make sure we are just as cautious in level 2 so that there is no resurgence.”

Mkhize said South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 88%, which is above the global average of 64.5%.

He said if people continue to adhere to precautionary measures to avoid a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, the country will be down to number eight on a global scale.