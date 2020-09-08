Warning issued after car burnt, home burgled

Queenstown Gas and Paraffin owner Reggie Naicker suffered a burglary on Thursday, four days after his car was allegedly set alight (‘Foreign nationals torched my car’, The Rep, August 21.)

“My car was burnt and the following week they broke into my house and stole my possessions, Naicker said.

“I got a phone call from one of my neighbours at approximately 2.30 pm on Thursday.

“He told me my gate was open and my window had been broken. I immediately sent one of my employees because I was attending to customers.”

His neighbour, Ryder Hughes, confirmed that after noticing the house had been broken into he took a picture and forwarded it to Naicker, informing him about the incident.

Naicker’s employee, Sivuyile Kamba, confirmed that when he arrived he found the electronic gate had been forced open. Kamba said he went into the house and found the burglar bars on a window bent and the glass broken. He noticed that the television set (a 50 inch Samsung LCD smart TV) was missing.

Naicker said as soon as he could he went to assess the situation and informed the police.

“My shoes, suits and 5kg sugar were also stolen. The police came and said they would attach the burglary incident to the one of the car. “They suspect that it is the same people who burned my car. “I am not going to mention foreign nationals or any names because we do not know who is behind this at this stage. “The police will come back to me about the investigation,” he said.

Naicker added that he was not sleeping after the incident, in spite of having security.

“He did, however, threaten to deal with anyone he found trespassing in his yard.

“I am not afraid.

“This time if I see anybody entering my yard or standing at my gate, I will shoot to kill. The police will take out the dead body. I am really fed up. I am being pushed beyond the limit.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleni said: “Mlungisi police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property. “No arrests have been made yet.”