JUST IN: Iran refutes alleged involvement in ‘plot’ to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks

The Islamic Republic of Iran has denied it was involved in an alleged plot to assassinate East London-born US ambassador to SA Lana Marks.

US media outlet, Politico.com reported on Sunday night that Iran was planning to avenge the killing of army general, Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a US drone strike in January.

However, Iran minister of foreign affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh refuted the claims. The Politico.com report attributed the allegations to “US intelligence reports”, claiming the Iranian Embassy in SA was involved in the alleged plot.

Khatibzadeh described the report as “custom-ordered, biased and purposeful”, saying it was predictable.

“We advise the American officials to stop resorting to hackneyed and worn-out methods for anti-Iran propaganda in the international arena,” he said.