‘Sorry, we have to do this’: Undertakers in Soweto down tools for strike

Nonhlanhla Skosana, a mortuary worker in Soweto, had to be the bearer of bad news when a young woman called, frantically needing assistance with moving her father’s corpse: funeral parlours embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday.

“I had to explain that we’re on strike, we can’t fetch the body. It was heartbreaking. I’ve never had to turn down anyone,” she said.

“She was crying, pleading for help – but there was nothing I could do.”

The protest was called by the Unification Task Team (UTT). In Soweto, they gathered outside Baragwanath Academic Hospital. They protested in song, carrying a coffin at the entrance watched by police.

The protesting crowd said they had instructed their members to call the police in case of emergencies during the three-day strike.