At least 257 health-care workers have succumbed to Covid-19 in South Africa: Mkhize

Out of the more than 15,000 Covid-19 fatalities in SA to date, at least 257 have been health-care workers.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening that a total of 15,641 patients had succumbed to the virus.
The cumulative number of infections is now 651,521 while there have been 583,126 recoveries.
The recovery rate stands at 89.5%.
Mkhize shared a provincial breakdown of the number of health-care workers who had contracted the virus and succumbed to it as of September 11.
He said 257 of them died in hospital.
Out of the 142 Covid-19 related deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, 16 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, four from the Eastern Cape, 13 from the Western Cape, 11 from the Northern Cape, 19 from Mpumalanga and 67 from Limpopo.
“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3,940,217 with 11,603 new tests conducted since the last report,” added Mkhize.
By TimesLIVE