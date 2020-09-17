NPOs among victims as social development staff clock two years without a desk

Mani-Lusithi’s spokesperson, Lufefe Mkutu, said they were not in a position to say when the department was likely to get back into an office building as it depended on public works.

He said he was unaware of employees working at the back of their vehicles. “There are working arrangements approved as part of the Covid-19 regulations,” he added.

He confirmed the situation was impacting on service delivery and some NPOs had not been serviced.

Twenty departmental staffers, working from home since February 2019 when toxic formaldehyde gas leaked into their offices, turned to the courts earlier this month to stop the department from suddenly docking their salaries during lockdown.

Granting the interdict, the high court in East London slammed the department, saying the salary deductions threatened the staff members’ financial integrity, creditworthiness and ability to support dependents.