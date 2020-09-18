Former ANC provincial secretary Songezo Mjongile has died

Former ANC provincial secretary in the Western Cape, Songezo Mjongile, has died.

The party said Mjongile, who was affectionately known by his clan name “Madiba”, died on Thursday at home in Morningside, Johannesburg.

He had colon cancer.

“Around the 29 August 2020, the ANC learnt that comrade Songezo had been diagnosed with colon cancer in April 2020 and among his last wishes was to contribute to the renewal of the ANC and the success of the national democratic revolution,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

“This was a reflection of the commitment comrade Songezo had to the ANC, the mass democratic movement structures and to the broader society of SA,” he added.

Mjongile had taken to his social media accounts to announce his battle with cancer.

“To all my friends and comrades, I discovered in April that I suffer from colon cancer. Chemotherapy treatment didn’t work, instead side effects have led to two incidents of kidney failure and [a] mild heart attack. I survived with the grace of God. I am leaving [sic] my second lease of life and pray to God to give me power to raise my children and family,” he had written.

“My last wish for all my sins. I wanna contribute to renewal of the ANC and success of the NDR [sic],” he said.

Mabe highlighted Mjongile’s journey in the politics.

“He became an activist in the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and was later elected its president. He continued his life of activism in the ranks of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), rising through the ranks and elected to the national executive and national working committees of the ANCYL,” said Mabe.

“Comrade Songezo went on to be elected as the provincial treasurer and later provincial secretary of the ANC in the Western Cape,” he added.

