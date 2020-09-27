Jake White heaps praise on his players after dominant win over the Sharks

Bulls director of rugby Jake White was full of praise for his team after they outmuscled and outthought the Sharks to beat them 49-28 in the first Super Fan encounter in front of an empty Loftus on Saturday night.

The Bulls, who got out of the blocks with furious pace, led 35-7 at the halftime break and scored seven tries in the match compared to four by the Sharks who looked to be still be in lockdown mode.

Looking back at his dominant team’s performance, White said they played with high tempo and were accurate on the attack as they finished most of the chances they created, especially in the first half.

“I am very happy for a lot of reasons. We had a chance to play rugby again, to look at both our squads. We didn’t have any injuries and I thought that the way we started the match was very clinical and accurate,” said White after the first professional rugby match played in SA in over six months.

“We try to play in a different way and I thought the tempo was good and we accurately used some of the chances that we created. At one point in time, we didn’t let them get into our own 22 which was also very good from a defensive point of view.”