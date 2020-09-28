Mdantsane-born academic is Unisa’s new dean of students

Once a student leader, now a respected academic, Mdantsane-born Dr Olwethu Sipuka has been appointed dean of students at Unisa — a position that is a step on the road to his dream of becoming registrar or vice-chancellor.

His new role makes him directly responsible for more than 300,000 students’ psychosocial support.

Sipuka will report for duty on October 1, and he is looking forward to the new challenge. He will be dean of students for a five-year term.

He said the role would assist the university executive to ensure it was responsive to students’ needs.

Sipuka, who has extensive experience in communications as well as the regulatory and policy advocacy sectors, said his new role had allowed him to dream even bigger.

“I am delighted. I think the dean of students is an important area of service. I also think it’s an important step towards being registrar or vice-chancellor,” Sipuka said.

His areas of specialisation include research, skills development, communication, strategic planning and support, and project management.

“I have always been of service for various causes and there is a nexus combining these areas.