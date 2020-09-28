Piles of Komani Hospital linen and clothes found dumped

Piles of dirty hospital linen and clothing has been found dumped near an informal settlement in Komani by residents who suspect that it was used by patients who may have had Covid-19.

The residents claim that after their gruesome find over the weekend, they later alerted health officials about this, saying it was causing a health hazard for their community.

On investigation, it turned out that the linen was from the Komani Psychiatric hospital and was found dumped in the open, not far from an informal settlement.

Some of the discarded clothing and linen found had Komani Hospital’s name written on them.

The provincial health department on Sunday promised to launch an investigation to determine how such laundry ended up on the streets.

Departmental spokesperson Siyanda Manana on Sunday said, “There has been no disposal of linen at the (Komani) hospital.”

He said the department has however sent an official to go to the site, gather information, and report back to the department.

“The hospital is investigating how it’s linen ended up where it ended.