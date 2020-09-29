Concern raised as Covid-19 cases jump 6% in Gauteng under lockdown level 1

Meanwhile, with the country moving past the coronavirus infection peak, health minister Zweli Mkhize said a new approach was needed to avoid a resurgence.

“Based on the conduct of the SA pandemic, we have re-evaluated our national response and identified new challenges that require new approaches,” read a statement from Mkhize’s office.

“We have now re-evaluated the progress of the pandemic and the work of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 and resolved that this MAC requires strengthening to ensure that it is able to address gaps and target new challenges.”

Mkhize said the existing MAC had not been disbanded but had over the course of the country’s battle with the virus been altered with more members being added or dropped according to what was needed at the time.

The strengthened committee would focus more on case management, preventive measures and public policy and advise on how to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Bio-medical practitioners, clinical experts, specialists in ethics, nurses, social scientists, researchers and community leaders are among those to be added on the committee.