Songstress to release debut single

Komani-born singer and former Clash of the Choirs South Africa contestant Vuyolwethu Dunge will releaseg her debut single entitled Sebenza on October 2.

The 24 -year-old songwriter from Ezibeleni, known as “Vee” is currently pursuing a qualification in music performance at the University of Cape Town. Growing up, Dunge said her dream was to become a dental technologist. However, she regarded her love for music as a calling.

“To me music is a calling, a God-given purpose to heal, inspire and encourage. I have wanted to be so many things before, but every time I was redirected to this path and I am grateful for this gift of music because it gives me peace and wholeness. When I am on stage or at a recording studio, I do not feel as if I am working at all, because this is what I love doing. In a different world where there were no bills to pay, I would even do it for nothing.”

Dunge said her optimistic personality got her a scholarship with the Dr Mojo films and music production program called the “Amantombazana project” in 2019. She said being a part of the televised talent contest, Clash of the Choirs South Africa, was the highlight of her career. “I represented Eastern Cape with other team members, and we were mentored by the legendary South African songstress, Simphiwe Dana. I am always proud of representing Komani and the Eastern Cape, and I will always do my best to represent my home.”

Dunge, who also holds a diploma in marketing, said the music business came with challenges. “It is really not all roses and glamour behind the scenes. There are a lot of tears, sacrifices and sweat that go into the beautiful end product. Lack of resources is one of the challenges I have faced, but I am hopeful that one day things will get better through meeting supporters who are willing to invest in my craft. Prayer has kept me afloat and some of my family members are so supportive and I am grateful for that.”

She said her debut single was a message of motivation and encouragement, particularly to the youth, adding that the song will be available in all digital stores. She called on everyone to get it and be inspired.