Taverns tussle in mini tournament

Local soccer fans were treated to a bonanza on Sunday when local teams hosted a mini-tournament during the last day of lockdown level 2.

Seven teams from Mlungsis and Ezibeleni were at the open field next to the Queenstown Art Centre, fighting for bragging rights in a top-notch mini-tournament.

The teams representing taverns were Stololo FC, Guwava Stars, Zamaland FC, Siya FC, Dinangwe, Botyi and Lovers Tavern FC.

A draw was done for the first round of action and Guwava Stars were first on the field facing Siya FC. The match ended in a stalemate and Siya FC took it on penalties, winning 7-6.

Next was Stololo FC who also had to go to extra time to beat Zamaland FC, winning the game 4-2.

The highlight, however, was a match between the Ezibeleni team Lovers Tavern FC against Botyi FC for the third game of the day.

The visitors came out tops, winning 4-2 to book their place in the semi-finals. The matches will be completed this weekend. The first of the semi-final rounds will be Dinangwe FC against Siya FC, while Lovers Tavern FC will face Stololo FC to decide who will play in the final.

The top-notch tournaments will be hosted every weekend with the teams each taking turns to organise and host the event. This round the winning team will take a first prize of R2500 while the losing finalists will walk away with R1000.

Xolikhaya Nyakatsha of the hosting team, Lovers Tavern FC, said they were happy with the turnout and the way the teams played.

“It is unfortunate we could not finish the tournament on Sunday. The games will now carry over to next weekend.

“We want to have fun while keeping fit. That will also deter people from partaking in activities that may not be helpful to their health,” said Nyakatsha.