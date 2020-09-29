Businessman explains donations to ANC leaders including Zweli Mkhize (R6.5m) & Paul Mashatile (R371,000)

According to him, Kodwa had “financial challenges” when he worked at Luthuli House, notorious for delayed salary payments to staff.

It was in times like these that Kodwa would call on him to intervene and he did so because they were friends.

Said Sodi: “Zizi [Kodwa] is a friend I have known for a number of years [and I] made payments to him in his personal capacity when he still worked for the ANC before he became deputy minister.

“These were payments I made to him as a friend when he requested assistance for a number of times.”

The commission also heard that Sodi had paid R3.5m for the purchase of T-shirts for ANC volunteers. He admitted that he did this because he was a supporter of the ANC, though not a card-carrying member of the governing party.

“Because I grew up in the ANC, the fact that there would have been some donations either from myself or my company, I do not see that as strange, fraudulent or as corrupt unless someone convinces me otherwise,” said Sodi. “I do not say there is any crime in one supporting a political party of his choice.”

Sodi is under scrutiny for how Blackhead Consulting was awarded a R255m contract for the eradication of asbestos roofs in the Free State. He had subcontracted the work for R41m and the subcontractor further subcontracted for less than R20m.

Sodi is due to testify at the commission again at a date yet to be determined.

The commission has adjourned for the day after the postponement of testimony by former Free State MEC for human settlements Mosebenzi Zwane to October 13.

