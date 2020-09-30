Banning foreigners from business in Gauteng townships will be a disaster: experts

Experts say excluding foreigners from doing business in townships is not the way to save Gauteng’s economy.

Last week, the province published a draft of the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill, which seeks to reserve certain economic activities in townships for citizens or those with permanent-resident status.

Head of the school of economic and business sciences at Johannesburg’s Wits University Prof Jannie Rossouw said it was a bad move on the part of the Gauteng government.

“We want foreign investment in the country and province. The more limitations you put, the less attractive it will be,” he told Sunday Times Daily.

Rossouw said the bill raised a number of questions that needed answering.