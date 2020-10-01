Local rugby stars Oranje and Penxe scoring big

Old Queenian Raegan Oranje has been making steady progress in his rugby career, and was recently signed by the Griquas.

The Northern Cape union has made a number of signings during the lockdown period to bolster their squad, including a new coach in Scott Mathie. They have also signed former Sharks hooker Monde Hadebe, who returns from a four-year ban for a failed drug test. It is a lifeline for Hadebe who, at 29, is looking to resurrect his career.

Lock Adre Smith and prop Madot Mabukela have also joined from the Bulls, with the Griquas also signing Southern Kings utility back Masixole Banda and flyhalf Ashlon Davids from the Pumas.

It has been a hectic couple of years for Reagan Oranje, who plays for FNB Tuks in the Varsity Cup. He has also helped the Blue Bulls team win the national 7s championship title in recent years. In 2018 the Blue Bulls U21 player also made the cut in the Blue Bulls Currie Cup squad.

He is a former Border Craven Week Academy player and was captain of Queen’s College first XV in 2015. The change from Pretoria to Kimberley will help establish him as a regular in the Currie Cup which could lead to bigger things for the scrumhalf. The Griquas are one of the seven teams that will take part in the expanded Currie Cup starting on October 10.

Meanwhile, another Old Queenian, Yaw Penxe, has made the cut in the Springbok Showdown draft squad of 93 players. This is a remarkable achievement for the Kings’ speedster, who, despite the Kings’ well-documented problems and liquidation, haS continued to perform consistently over the last couple of seasons. It is a great reward for his hard work, despite all the negativity surrounding the beleaguered Kings outfit.

A host of capped Springboks, several Blitzboks and a number of Junior Boks are among the players selected for the historic Springbok Showdown that will take place in Cape Town on Saturday, October 3. The squad will be trimmed to 50 players who will end up in two squads, the Green and Gold teams, with 25 players in each.

The Green team will be coached by Mzwandile Stick, with Rassie Erasmus as team commissioner, while Deon Davids and Jacques Nienaber will oversee the Gold team.

It is an exciting format which will take place live on SuperSport on Friday, September 25.

Erasmus explained that the squad of 93 players was identified during the Vodacom Super Rugby and PRO14 earlier in the year and last year’s Currie Cup, and that the younger players on the list have been part of SA Rugby’s Elite Player Development (EPD) program in the last couple of years.