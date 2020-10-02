Diko’s ‘proxy’ paid R46m in PPE deal, Gauteng government report confirms

Politically connected operator Ledla Structural Development was paid more than R46.4m, the Gauteng government revealed on Thursday.

Ledla has been named in court papers as a “proxy” for Thandisizwe Madzikane Diko — a family friend of Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko, the Sunday Times reported in August.

It was reported that the company made an 800% profit on Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) sold to the government, according to claims the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) laid out in the court documents. Ledla was on Thursday named among the companies that scored from the PPE scandal now besetting the Gauteng health department. In a report posted on the provincial government’s website, it was revealed that the company was paid R46.465m.

The report shows that various Gauteng departments, entities and municipalities spent nearly R2.3bn in PPE and Covid-19 related infrastructure combined, from April to August.

“Since the previous report on Covid-19 [expenditure] the Gauteng province has cumulatively, for the period under review, spent R2.263bn. Covid-19 spend has increased from R2.112bn, which represents an increase of 6.65%.

“The report only covers transactions paid,” the report reads.

The report shows the health department has spent more than R1.7bn, followed by department of infrastructure development with more than R291m. The report shows that the social development department spent more than R175m.

The report also shows that people with disabilities benefit by less than 0.2% of the province’s procurement, while women-owned companies benefited by just more than 32% (R725.6m). The youth benefited less than 4% (R78.8m).

The report further shows that just over R1.1bn was spent on infrastructure, while more than R254m was spent on masks. The report further showed that more than R217m was spent on surgical gowns and more than R182m on N95 masks.

