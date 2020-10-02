Former SAAT official ‘fears divorce’ after Zondo commission grilling

Former SAA Technical (SAAT) procurement head Nontsasa Memela said she had received more than R1.5m from her mother as a “donation” towards the deposit of her Bedfordview home.

She made the revelation during her appearance at the state capture commission on Thursday. During her appearance, Memela expressed concern at the painstaking questioning she endured — which she said could strain her marriage.

“My worry now is that I will get a call or find my husband not talking to me, because of these kind of questions … and maybe be handed divorce paper. That’s not my understanding of the commission,” she said.

The commission earlier heard how controversial businessman Vuyo Ndzeku allegedly “captured” SAA officials, including Memela, by paying them millions in exchange for them favouring Swissport and JM Aviation, companies of which he was a director.