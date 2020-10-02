Malema questions ‘imaginary billionaire’ Ramaphosa’s wealth after unpaid salaries

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa after yet another delayed salary payment for ANC staff.
ANC general manager Febe Potgieter allegedly informed the party’s workers this week that their September salaries would only be paid on October 9.
In a letter circulated online, she told staff to make the necessary arrangements with their banks.
“On behalf of the treasurer-general, this seeks to inform all ANC staff that they will, unfortunately, be paid after month’s end. However, no payment will be made later than October 9,” she wrote.
“We urgently request staff to make the necessary payment arrangements with their banks, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
This is not the first time the party has been late in the payment of salaries. It failed to pay staff on time in December 2019 and again in June this year.
Taking to social media on Thursday, Malema questioned Ramaphosa’s wealth.
He called the party’s president an “imaginary billionaire president”.
According to reports, Ramaphosa’s net worth is estimated to be around $550m, or about R9.1bn.
In a statement, the EFF said failure to pay staff on time was “abuse and exploitation”.
“Months after months, the public has witnessed statements from the ruling party, with no remorse or consideration, informing employees they will be paid significantly later than the agreed dates at the end of the month,” said the EFF.
The opposition party vowed to “defend” ANC workers against the “exploitation” despite party differences.
“As the EFF, we are duty-bound to call out the exploitation of workers, even if it is within the confines of other political parties. These employees are bound by contract, and have dependents and bills to service,” said the red berets.
“The action of the ANC places the dignity and financial integrity of its employees at risk. We condemn the actions of the ANC as nothing less than exploitation and an infringement of the financial security of employees.”
The EFF said the ruling party’s failure to manage its financial affairs was “shameful”, and suggested it “cannot possibly lead the economic development of the state”.
“The EFF will defend these employees without fail from the exploitation they are faced with in a ruling party that simply cannot sustain itself or those in its employ,” said the party.
Meanwhile, the ANC is set to hold a special virtual lekgotla on Friday to discuss SA’s ailing economy.
The party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the meeting will focus on measures to rebuild the economy.
“The national executive committee virtual lekgotla will bring together alliance partners and ANC deployees in national, provincial and local spheres of government, as well as strategic sectors in society, including business, civil society and traditional leaders,” he said.
By Unathi Nkanjeni – TimesLIVE