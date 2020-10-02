Whale numbers off SA down again as scientists warn of ecosystem turmoil

Southern right whale numbers off SA have plummeted again, and scientists say consistent low counts point towards large-scale ecosystem changes in the Southern Ocean.

The 41st annual aerial survey between Muizenberg and Nature’s Valley, in the Western Cape, conducted between September 27 and 29, found just 165 whales.

This is 17.5% lower than the 200 counted a year ago, and compares with more than 1,000 whales seen in the 2018 survey.

Staff from the whale unit in the mammal research institute at the University of Pretoria (UP) conducted the count from a helicopter that spent 13 hours in the air over three days.

“In total, 136 females and calves (68 pairs) of southern right whales were counted and photographed, as well as 29 adult whales without a calf (so-called ‘unaccompanied adults’),” said a statement from the whale unit on Friday.