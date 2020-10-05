Enhle Mbali lambastes tweeps for mocking Black Coffee’s disability

While Enhle thought it was a harmless “joke”, she was left with having to call her social media followers to order calling their behaviour “stupid, disgusting and embarrassing” for making fun of her ex-husband who injured his hand years ago.

In a video she shared on Twitter, Enhle expressed how truly disappointed she was that people were using her post as a snub towards the father of her children.

“I’m disgusted with what you guys did with the previous post. Now, as much as Black Coffee and I are not together, his still the father of my children. You can not do what you’re doing with this hand situation… I think it’s insensitive and outright stupid. Stop it!

“I’m going to be a mother right now because I feel I need to. You can sometimes be very insensitive with sensitive matters. The post I made was from set. Now, stop it, stop being stupid. Behave! As a black people, it’s embarrassing how you constantly to pull each other down. Stop!”