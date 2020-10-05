Face 2 face with pastor Petrus Johannes of Rock Ministries International, God’s Hospital Assembly

Q: What do you do?

A: Last month I was officially ordained as a pastor, but before that I was a truck driver and I coached athletics. I enjoy working with children and youth, trying to develop them and spread the word of God.

Q: Would you say you always wanted to be a pastor?

A: Yes, it was something that has always in my heart. Since the age of nine, I have always been in the church and about 30 years ago I made a commitment to the Lord that by the age of 54 I wanted to be in full-time ministry as a pastor. And it so happened that this month I was ordained, so God made it happen that my dream to serve Him was fulfilled.

Q: Our country is facing the scourge of gender-based violence. What are some of the values you think are missing in society, leading to this problem?

A: I think the problem of gender-based violence is caused by a lack of love. Men have lost love for their sisters and wives. I think God has to help open our eyes again to the value of the women in our lives. The bible says he who has found a wife has found something good.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned which you would like to pass on to your congregants and other people in general?

A: I have been in the church for more than 30 years. I was a youth leader and an elder before becoming ordained. Through these years I have learned how to love people and listen to them. First, we must always love the people we lead, care for them, have an ear for them and be understanding. It is also vital to identify the different skills people have. We need to appreciate women, but I also believe men need to come back to God. Men have lost their first love which is God, and if they find that they will start to appreciate women again.

Q: Studies show while Christianity is still the world’s most followed religion, it is on the decline, why do you think that is?

A: I think Satan has been let loose on the earth and people are more interested in earthly things than they are in the spiritual. They have become more focused on what they can get in life instead of God. The spiritual eyes of people have been shut and they are not pursuing God. We live in democracy, in which people are left to their own devices and some things have driven them away from God. As the church, ours is not to judge them but love them, go out and preach and try to get them back to Christ.

Q: What is your favourite book and why?

A: Obviously it is the bible. Whatever we need to know in life it is in the bible and that is why I love it.

Q: Please complete, the world needs a little more…..?

A: Faith. When we have faith we are able to accomplish anything. My life is built on faith. I am in the ministry because that is the promise God gave me. When I started I had nothing and God has been faithful and supplied everything I have needed thus far.

Q: What do you enjoy about Komani?

A: I came to Komani in 1990 and there has always been something special about this town. It has been close to my heart since. I cannot explain it, but I am drawn to it and the people here. It is beautiful and the architecture it great.