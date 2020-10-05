Tovey to Sundowns coaching duo Mngiqithi and Mokwena: be yourself and not try to copy Pitso

Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey says communication will be extremely crucial for newly appointed Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena if the duo are to successfully negotiate the inevitable demands of their co-existence in the dugout.

Tovey is more than qualified to make an assessment of events at Chloorkop as he was co-coach with Argentine Miguel Ángel Gamondi when Sundowns won the league title in 2006.

Mngqithi and Mokwena replaced the extremely successful Pitso Mosimane on Sunday after the larger-than-life mentor joined Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly in one of the most dramatic career moves by a South African coach a few days ago.

Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe gave the two coaches a mandate to pick up where Mosimane left off and he expects them to maintain the club’s dominance in SA football. Tovey said the biggest challenge they face is ensuring that they speak in one voice‚ and to also find a way to discuss their differences behind closed doors rather than in public. “It is all about not having an ego‚ first of all‚ and secondly it is about understanding the role where you want to come across‚ and what role each of you want to prioritise‚” he said.