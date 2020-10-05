‘We need change, a change of government’: Mmusi Maimane weighs in on Free State asbestos saga

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on an allegedly corrupt R255m asbestos audit project in the Free State, which saw the arrest of seven suspects and five companies charged with fraud last week.

TimesLIVE reported that the seven suspects, including former Mangaung mayor Sarah ‘Olly’ Mlamleli and businessman Edwin Sodi, appeared in the Free State High Court on Friday after being accused of corruption and money laundering linked to a multimillion-rand tender deal.

The accused, who face around 60 charges, are alleged to have been fraudulently awarded a R255m contract to audit and remove asbestos roofs in the province.

Their assets, worth about R300m, were seized by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit.