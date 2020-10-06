Murdered Sedibeng municipal manager was at centre of two corruption probes

On Monday, sources close to the investigation told TimesLIVE that detectives were looking into several matters in which Khanyile was involved and possible links to his murder.

“These include the corruption cases that he was facing. It is just too much of a coincidence. He was due in court in a couple of weeks. He also had another huge corruption probe hanging over him.

“Certain information has come to light in regards to the court case and a corruption report which was to be released. One of the possibilities being probed is that the killing was to silence Khanyile,” a source said.

The source said that detectives were searching through CCTV footage from several cameras in the area to try to identify the killers.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters declined to comment when asked about the possible motives being investigated in regards to Khanyile’s killing.

“We will not be commenting beyond how the shooting occurred lest we find ourselves giving blow by blow accounts of the investigation to the media,” she said.

Peters said police had launched a search for the suspects, whose identities and whereabouts were unknown.

“The deceased was in a vehicle parked at a shopping centre when a suspect fired multiple shots at him. The suspect is reported to have moved away from the scene and jumped into a nearby Toyota Cressida, gold in colour with unknown registration numbers.”

The SA Local Government Association said the “murder underscores the widespread impunity for killings and intimidation of municipal managers and councillors”. It said the murder of local government officials was a “threat to democracy”.

By Graeme Hosken – TimesLIVE