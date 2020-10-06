‘Sick and tired’ resident fills potholes in Victoria park

A Victoria Park resident who is sick and tired of potholes decided to use sand to fill the gaping holes riddling roads in his neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, Greg Jacobus along with some of his employees, were driving around filling potholes with sand in the Popcorn Valley section of Victoria Park.

“You drive into a pothole when trying to avoid another one. They are big and ruining our cars.

“The municipality does not seem to care so it is up to us residents to do something about it. We are all frustrated by the roads in this neighbourhood and in town,” said Jacobus.

In August, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) launched a “war on potholes” following complaints by residents about the deterioration of roads in town.

EMLM mayor Luleka Gubula, along with other councillors, were seen filling potholes along taxi routes with petroleum asphalt in response to residents’ complaints.

At the time, EMLM technical services head, Noluthando Nqabisa, said the roads targeted were those not included in the municipality’s financial year plan.