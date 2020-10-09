ABC Motsepe league declared null and void‚ top teams crowned champions and no relegation

The national ABC Motsepe League season has been declared null and void with the top teams crowned provincial champions.

But no team will be no relegated.

The South African Football Association (Safa)‚ who run and administer the league‚ announced the premature conclusion to the season on Thursday and gave the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the main reason.

The organisation announced that there would be no relegation of the bottom two teams from each provincial stream‚ which will result in an increase to 18 teams in each province for the 2020/2021 season.

The decision means Pretoria Callies‚ who led the Gauteng stream by five points with seven matches remaining‚ will join eight other provincial leaders who have not been declared champions in the national playoffs.

The playoffs are expected to begin by November 7 as the nine teams‚ which will grouped into two groups of five and four‚ with the winners of the two groups gaining promotion to the GladAfrica Championship.