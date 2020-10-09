Drug bust in Mlungisi, four suspects arrested

Drugs and carcasses valued at R500 000 as well as R25 000 in cash, is booty from an operation conducted by police in Mlungisi on Tuesday.

Following the call to “clean up the streets” members from Saps crime intelligence, Visible policing (Vispol) and K9 hit the streets on Tuesday rounding up suspects of nefarious activities.

Four suspects between the ages of 30 and 40 were arrested in connection to the drugs, stolen carcass and cash.

Chris Hani District Commissioner Major General Funeka Siganga praised the crime-fighting units for the good work done.

“The widespread use of drugs and dealing in drugs remains a priority in South Africa.

Teams from crime intelligence, Vispol and members from K9 are continuing with their mandate to clean up the streets at Chris Hani District.

“On Tuesday a crime intelligence operation was conducted around Mlungisi and where policing around the township yielded a positive results,” said Police Spokesperson Namhla Mdleleni.