Women in business honoured

Nafcoc recognises those who paved the way for others to follow

Eastern Cape veteran women in business were honoured with certificates by the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) at the Queens Casino and Hotel last Wednesday.

Provincial Nafcoc secretary Chwayita Zithutha said women were ground-breakers, trend-setters and stalwarts who paved the way for black women to be in business. However some of these women were not as visible in Nafcoc as they should be.

“Some women became demotivated because their businesses were not developing. Others were pulled down by other women while others were the broken victims of gender-based violence who lost hope for themselves and their businesses,” Zithutha said.

That is why the Nafcoc provincial executive resolved to rejuvenate these women by showing them love and appreciation.

“We acknowledge the role they have played in the business fraternity and in Nafcoc. I believe Chris Hani region will go far. They embraced today’s vision and ran with it. They were able to revive relationships with Nafcoc’s strategic partnerships with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, municipalities and the government departments in this area.

“We hope to see more women launching their businesses in tertiary and secondary cooperatives and in the agricultural sector.”

She urged women to adopt a positive mindset. “If you think big your deeds will grow, if you think small you will fall behind. If you believe in yourself and are willing to break barriers in the construction sector, which is considered out of bounds for most women, you will do it. It is all in the state of your mind,” Zithutha said.

Nafcoc comprised construction, retail, transport and logistics, mining, tourism, cleaning, safety and security, informal traders and manufacturing sectors. However, she said those who were in different sectors were also considered for membership.

“The funeral, property development and ICT sectors were recently adopted as prominent sectors in the province by Nafcoc. The mandate of Nafcoc is to assist SMMEs to grow and for them to run credible businesses. Nafcoc has three groups – women, youth and people with disabilities.”

Komani businesswoman, Khol Newman B&B and Khol Publishers owner Kholeka Sigenu was among the women honoured. She has been running Khol Newman for more than 16 years and Khol Publishers for 10 and said: “It is encouraging to know there are people who recognise our work and contributions in the business industry. I believe what Nafcoc has to offer will motivate the younger generation to establish and grow their own businesses.”