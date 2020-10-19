30 Fort Hare students in quarantine after tavern parties

University of Fort Hare spokesperson Thandi Mapukata said the positive students were in isolation in Alice, where 134 rooms have been set aside for quarantine and isolation. Contact tracing of those who made contact with the positive students had been activated, Mapukata said on Sunday.

In a joint statement issued at the weekend, Mapukata and Manana said an investigation and interviews conducted led them to believe that a party that took place at a tavern in Quigney on October 3 was the cause of the infections.

That party was followed by another party seven days later, which further spread the positive cases.According to the statement, a student who was interviewed confirmed that the first party was “non-compliant with regulations” as those who attended it disregarded social distancing, did not wear masks, and that there were about 300 people in attendance.

It is alleged that some also drank from the same bottle.