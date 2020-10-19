SPCA now running charity Shop

The china you no longer use, car seats in the garage and old babywear can help the SPCA to continue providing animal welfare in Komani.

After a successful pre-lockdown jumble sale, the SPCA is now running “Paws Awhile”, a charity shop that will aid the financially-strapped organisation.

Located at The Mall in Brewery Lane, Paws Awhile has now been operating for three months.

“The day before lockdown a bumper jumble sale was held to raise emergency funds for a financially stricken SPCA. An amazing R12 000 plus was raised within 24 hours to assist the SPCA,” said Elise Naude.

“The success of this jumble sale prompted the SPCA to step out in faith and open a permanent charity shop, the proceeds of which will be to keep the SPCA from closing due to financial restraints,” she added.

Kind benefactors and animal lovers can drop off old valuables while thrifty hunters can pop in and scour for hidden gems. Everything is welcomed – from household items like linen and furniture to babywear, sportswear, books, CDs and DVDs.

The shop also hosts quarterly cake sales. The next will be at the end of October.

“Paws Awhile is also offering hampers, where the client will choose products from a list we provide. All top quality goods, beautifully wrapped, along with a gift card attached informing the recipient that it is an SPCA initiative. An amount of R100 will be added to the contents of the gift and handed over to the SPCA. A wonderful corporate gift offering – no fuss, no extra stress. We source and wrap. Please support this project this festive season,” said Naude.

For any additional information contact Paws Awhile manager, Tammy Borman at 079-977 2368.