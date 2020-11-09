Long and freezing night ahead for R350 grant recipients

These residents have decided to brave the cold and wet weather so they can lay their hands on their R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grants.

The residents, most of them from areas including Lady Frere, Sada and Hewu, will spend tonight on the stairs of the Komani Post Office to ensure they are ahead of the rest in the queue come tomorrow morning.

Some could not get the money today despite queuing since 4.30am. “I am from Lady Frere and have been here since 4am. I don’t have money to go up and down, that is why I have decided to sleep here.

“I will endure the cold weather because I need the money. I have told them at home not to wait up for me.” Some of the residents have not eaten for hours.

The residents would draw up a list of names to ensure none of them is left behind in the morning.

Read full story in The Rep on Friday.