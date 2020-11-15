Komani beauty aims big

Teenage pregnancy has not deterred a Komani beauty pageant finalist Zintle Kelepu from following her dreams.

Kelepu, 27, is one of 20 finalists that will be participating at the Miss Nationals South Africa pageant in Durban next month for a chance to be crowned the fairest of them all.

Born in Ngquthu, Kelepu says her life’s motto “try and fail but never fail to try” is what motivated her to not give up on her dream of entering national pageants even after she became pregnant as a teenager.

“Many beauty pageants automatically disqualify would-be contestants because of pregnancy. For a long time I had stopped entering even though my heart was still in it,” she said.

Through the encouragement and support of family and friends she entered for Miss Nationals SA and is now hoping to use her rain to encourage other young girls to pursue their dreams.

“Teenage pregnancy is a challenge many young girls go through. Often when it happens it can feel like the end of the world and that many things are now out of your reach. I want to motivate other young women to know that you can still fulfill your dreams and achieve anything you set your mind to.”

Apart for the passion to see young women achieve their dreams Kelepu says she wants youth in the Eastern Cape to know that nothing is out of their reach.

“Eastern Cape is a rural province and often things seem many things seem unattainable. I want to encourage parents to always support their children so they know their dreams are valid.”

To make her dream a reality, Kelepu is asking support from the public to help her with her entry costs.

“We have to raise a minimum of R3 000 but the target is R10 000. This will be used for outfits, orgainsed by Miss Nationals SA, a photo shoot and accommodation. I would like to ask people and businesses to support me to represent our community,” said Kelepu.

For donations please contact Kelepu at 073 5924 882.