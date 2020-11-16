Queen’s gwijo squad thrilled to feature in music video by Gumz

A group of Queen’s College boys known for singing what is often described as the new sound of sport – gwijo – recently featured in two music videos.

A video of the boys singing ‘Mnta’ka Mama’, which was taken on the stands of the Queens’ College Recreation Grounds last year, went viral – touching the hearts of many.

Mafikeng Dj and producer Gumz collaborated with the boys in his widely-played record ‘Mntana ka Ma’, released this year. The song, which currently has 106 144 views on Youtube, also made it to the famed SA Dj Black Coffee’s Home Brewed Live Mix sessions. The artist (Gumz) recently recorded a music video for the song in Komani.

“We tried to select the same boys who were leading the gwijo in the original video. Scenes were taken from the Rec grandstand and the first rugby team change room. They looked ecstatic, excited and keen to be part of the music video. As a school we feel very excited to be part of this project. Gumz shares our vision and mission as a school that is very much in touch with its traditions and the community at large, hoping this video will also extend our reach in the country,” said the Queen’s marketing, recruitment and first team rugby coach, Lamla Maneli.

One of the lead singers, Likhaya Xanywa, said the video gained traction immediately after they sang the gwijo at The Rec last year. “It was a nice feeling knowing that I had represented my school. People across the country saw what Queen’s was about. People saw what we were capable of. The music video was a great experience. Being surrounded by cameras was not something we were used to. We would love to make more of these music videos when opportunities arise.”

Another lead singer, Sange Kopele, said the emotion in the song always hit home. “As the song says “ndikhumbul’abazali bam” which translates to “I miss my parents” has some significance to me as a boarder at the school. I do not see my mother as often as I would like to, so the song takes me home.”

Xanywa said they were also featured in a second music video by Breeze Zulu Bass King in his song ‘Our Cries’, which is available on digital platforms.