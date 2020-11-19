POSTBOX| Resident concerned about water leaks in Komani

What a waste

Chris Hani District Municipality keeps pleading with the residents of Komani to use water sparingly due to the drought and shortage of water. Yet reported water leaks go unattended. A water leak in Frost Street has been reported to CHDM numerous times and, to date, it still has not been fixed and the storm water drain in Frost Street now has lush vegetation growing in it.

One has to wonder how many hundreds of thousands of precious kilolitres of water have gone down the drain, due to CHDM not attending to this leak when it was first reported.

By Annonymouse