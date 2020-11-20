EFF march on Brackenfell High delayed by excessive size of crowd

Allegations of racism at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town returned to the spotlight on Friday as hundreds of EFF members marched on the school.

Approaching midday, the podium erected by the EFF outside the school gate was empty and quiet because the crowd was much larger than the 100 allowed by a City of Cape Town permit.

Several police lines were set up between the protesters, who marched up Paradys Road in Brackenfell East as the crowd grew ever larger. Police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the crowd.