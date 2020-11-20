EFF’s Vuyani Pambo calls for SABC board to be disbanded: ‘They have no believable plan’

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo has called for the disbanding of the SABC board and suspension of COO Ian Plaatjies and CEO Madoda Mxakwe, amid looming retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

Speaking during a virtual plenary session in parliament on Thursday, Pambo said the recent financial report which revealed that the SABC suffered a net loss of R511m for the financial year ending March 31 was proof that the board does not have a clear plan for the broadcaster.

He asked: “What is the purpose of retaining an executive and board that has failed to fulfil its mandate? If the leadership of the SABC has exhibited incapacity to turn around the financial situation at the SABC, why should they be retained while the staff that has provided award-winning programmes, quality news coverage and content are retrenched?”