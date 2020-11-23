Appeal to help create Christmas gift boxes for the less fortunate

With Christmas just around the corner, Asanda Lisa of Komani has created a Christmas Shoebox Appeal initiative to help the less fortunate.

Lisa, the founder of Queue for Life, a non-profit organisation that helps feed old-age pensioners at Sassa grant queues in Komani following reports of two elderly women who had died while waiting in queues at Sassa paypoints, wants to make Christmas special for underprivileged community members. Her humanitarian acts have reached the hearts of many including Springbok captain Siya Kolisi who had recently showed his support to the organisation in the form of a donation through MTNs Everyday Heroes campaign.

“The Christmas Shoebox Appeal initiative was inspired by a post I saw on Facebook of a woman who puts food, fruit and snacks in ice cream boxes and places them at her street corner for those in need. That touched me a lot. I thought of things that we normally buy and not use and end up disposing of, while there are people who cannot even afford a bunch of fruit.

“My thought was that we are nearing Christmas, which is a giving time. I used to take food to my late father who used to live in the streets during Christmas and there were people who lived with him who also waited for the meal. I know most families will have their first decent meal this year. I thought why not create this initiative? All I want from people is their willingness to give and it will not take much from their pockets.”

Lisa said gifts can range from basic things like toiletries, underwear, pyjamas or toys. Donors are requested to use a shoebox that will be filled with these donated items and wrapped in Christmas paper as gifts for the beneficiaries.

“Distributions will be made to charity organisations around Komani and informal settlements. People can donate the actual stuff or money that will be used to fill empty boxes with the necessities. Should this initiative become a success, my wish is to introduce a givers box that will maybe focus on donations of school items in January and so forth.”

She can be contacted on 073-374 9867 or at Lisaasanda@gmail . She can also be reached on Facebook at Asanda Lisa. Ready-made gift boxes can be dropped off at her workplace – Capitec Bank, in Cathcart Road opposite the Queenstown Town Hall.