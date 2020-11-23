Criminal charge to be opened against Jacob Zuma after Zondo inquiry walkout

The state capture inquiry intends to lay a criminal charge against Jacob Zuma with the police.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said on Monday the law is binding and it was not up to Zuma to excuse himself.

The secretary of the commission will still issue summons containing the dates at which Zuma will be required to come back and appear before commission, said Zondo.

Zuma had been summonsed to appear to answer the evidence of more than 30 witnesses who implicated or may have implicated him in state capture. Instead, last week began with an application by the former president for Zondo’s recusal on the grounds that there existed a personal relationship between the two men.

Zondo rejected Zuma’s application on Thursday. After his ruling, the commission took a tea break. During that time Zuma simply walked out of the building where the commission is sitting, in Johannesburg.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE