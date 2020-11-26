Ganca vows to serve ward 11

Newly elected ward 11 ANC leader Andile Ganca was sworn in as councillor this week, following the party’s victory at the by-elections in Enoch Mgijima, Komani last Wednesday.

Ganca replaces the late Pia Mbasana who was also an ANC ward councillor, but passed on in April.

The new councillor vowed to serve the people of his area with honesty and said he was thankful to have been trusted by the ANC for the great work he was yet to do.

“I was elected as a servant of the people and I will do my best to lead with honesty and hard work. I am greatly humbled by the trust that the community and my organisation have in me.

“Work has already started and I will carry on with the good work councillor Mbasana did, she laid a solid foundation of unity and hard work in this ward.”

The ward was contested by one other political party, the EFF, which did not do well but said it took comfort in that its numbers grew by a huge margin since the 2016 municipal elections.

There were three voting districts which the ANC dominated with its 542 valid votes compared to the EEF’s 124. There were a total of 2 963 registered voters, 666 valid votes and 11 spoilt ballots.

Speaking at the ANC Siyanqoba Rally ahead of the by-elections, Chris Hani region chairman Wongama Gela said victory was certain for the ANC at ward 11.

“This is the only party the people entrust for the betterment of their lives. We know we have made mistakes as the party but we are undergoing a process of renewal and the new dawn is upon us. Retaining the ward will not come as a surprise for us because we know our people will do the right thing for the party and ultimately everyone we serve.”

The by-elections could not be held earlier in the year as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) was delayed by the coronavirus regulations.

Provincial IEC spokesperson Julie Stanworth commended the discipline and voter turnout in all municipalities that held by-elections.

“The IEC is pleased with the successful holding of by-elections across 55 municipalities in all nine provinces, which were overwhelmingly calm, peaceful and smooth. The elections were extraordinary in that they were the first to be held in South Africa under Covid-19 conditions and were the largest number of by-elections held on a single day in our history.”

Stanworth said the commission was also encouraged by the turnout of voters.