Keeping Komani Park clean

KEEP IT CLEAN: While waiting for the municipality to clean up their area, Komani Park residents took the initiative to clear an open field which has been turned into a dump-site, in Orange Street recently. Volunteers, from left, Sibaza and Nkosinathi Vuntu who were on site said the goal was to maintain a clean environment and urged community members to refrain from illegal dumping. Contributions were made by residents of Komani Park so that unemployed individuals were paid to assist in clearing the area Picture: ZINTLE BOBELO

